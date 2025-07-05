Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Jul 7

He is an oikophobe, so that's all one can expect from garbage like him.

Laran Mithras
Jul 6

These people are trapped in their ideology.

Being that actors and actresses are CIA/Mossad-chosen for their pliability and weaknesses, only the fewest and rarest of actors and actresses can address their own failures and inconsistencies. They "double down" on failure because they can't cope with being wrong.

They are told by their handlers and agents that they're in the majority - everyone agrees with them - so how can they be wrong? So they say stupider things and are confused when they face opposition. Result? They scream louder.

