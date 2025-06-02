Mark Hamill, the actor who has played Luke Skywalker in various Star Wars movies and television shows indicated he’s done playing the character.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Hamill was asked if he would return to play Luke Skywalker as a Force Ghost in upcoming Star Wars films such as the New Jedi Order film. Hamill responded, “I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called Star Wars ‘the most expensive low-budget movie ever made.”

“We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters,” he said.

Hamill then joked, “And by the way, when I disappeared in [The Last Jedi], I left my robes behind. And there’s no way I’m gonna appear as a naked Force ghost.”

READ: Ncuti Gatwa Regenerates Into Billie Piper, Confirming Every Rumor Reported For Doctor Who

While Hamill indicated he’s unlikely to play Luke Skywalker moving forward, it’s possible he could reprise the character in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

It was rumored last May that the character would return to the film with scooper WDW Pro revealing, “The source tells me to look back to what Favreau said originally when he came on board with Star Wars, telling Lucasfilm and Disney, particularly, that the thought he could help. And he says that you can expect this movie to be a return to the quality of the first two seasons, but most importantly you might even consider this to be a Luke Skywalker movie.”

He continued, “The source tells me that the delay from 2025 to 2026 was largely because they did not believe that the level of Luke Skywalker that they want to use would be able to be completed in CGI with realistic appearance and all of that in the time frame that had been given.”

“Favreau realizes the reaction to Luke Skywalker from the second season and he wants that again for the movie,” Pro added. “The source goes to such a degree as to say that we might even expect a scene — although, folks, remember this can be cut in the editing room, we don’t know — but the source says that he has knowledge — I don’t know if he does or not — he says he has knowledge that there’s even a scene where Luke Skywalker and Grogu might join their Force powers together in battling some dark enemy.”

What do you make of Hamill hanging up playing Luke Skywalker?

NEXT: 'Fantastic Four' Director Matt Shakman Reveals Sue Storm Is Fantastic Four's Leader & Describes Her As "Essentially The Secretary-General Of The UN"