Mark Hamill has clarified recent comments that implied he was done playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the beginning of the month, Hamill was asked if he would return to play Luke Skywalker as a Force Ghost in an upcoming Star Wars film. He responded, ““I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called Star Wars ‘the most expensive low-budget movie ever made.”

“We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters,” he said.

Hamill then joked, “And by the way, when I disappeared in [The Last Jedi], I left my robes behind. And there’s no way I’m gonna appear as a naked Force ghost.”

Now, speaking to Today, Hamill clarified, “I don’t want to make a big pronouncement like this is my decision. I’m just saying it really felt like a conclusion. My character was given complete closure. I died ironically by overdosing on the Force, I might point out. And once the Skywalker trilogy was over it was a whole new era for them. George [Lucas] gave them this amazing canvas, the entire galaxy. They can do westerns, mysteries, comedies, whodunits, anything within that realm of Star Wars.”

“And they’re doing so well,” he claimed. “I love Rogue One, Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett. I just think it’s time. I had my time. I’m really appreciative, but I’m really looking to the future for all these new projects.”

Hamill then shared, “But I do know when I mention anything about the space movies, it gets extra scrutiny as opposed to me talking about anything else. And I said that and then I saw headlines, “Mark Hamill Quit Star Wars.” Well, let me say, they haven’t asked me. It’s not like they said, ‘Please, come back.’

What do you make of Hamill’s clarification?

