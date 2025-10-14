Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 14

Hamill knows even the lowliest of Ai generated-Mark Hamills can out-act him.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Oct 14

And then Mark attacked some trans penis because that's what Mark truly enjoys.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture