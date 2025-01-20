Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has been one of the most Trump-deranged of all celebrities, and now, he claimed to be quitting social media for the next week to protest Trump’s inauguration and then came back online within hours in a show of his weak will.

During the election, Mark Hamill posted such deranged content about Donald Trump that it appeared to many he was working for the Biden or Harris campaign as a paid contributor.

First, Mark Hamill became the poster child for the first Joe Biden campaign, as he infamously went to the White House to announce he considered Biden to be “Joe B-Wan Kenobi,” in one of the saddest moments in political history since Hillary Clinton announced “Pokemon Go To The Polls!” in her campaign in 2016.

Once the campaign drew to its climax, Mark Hamill started making bizarre posts about Trump’s penis size as he showed he had no class and nothing was out of bounds for the former Star Wars Actor.

After the election, however, Hamill followed the trend of many Hollywood celebrities, blaming X for the election of Donald Trump and Elon Musk by proxy, and he virtue signaled by saying he was going to leave X for BlueSky, saying, “Now that I've fled Leon's site for bluer skies, I'm sure I'll be called an Ex-X, but personally, I'll always consider myself a #TwitterQuitter.”

After he announced this quitting of X, Mark Hamill showed he had no willpower to remain that way, posting within hours to his account, though he eventually did drop the site, having not posted as of this writing since November 6th, 2024.

Yesterday, however, Mark Hamill announced he would be making a new pointless protest on BlueSky, where he has significantly less followers and interaction. He said , “From midnight tonight until next Saturday morning, there's no TV, no Internet, no Social Media, no nothing for me. Symbolic protest is better than none at all. #5DayBLACKOUT,” which he posted along with an all-black image.

If he wasn’t sad enough in posting this, a mere eight hours later he broke his own social media promise of a symbolic protest by posting, making some ridiculous claim about “justice” coming. “Justice is coming... eventually. ⚖️ #MartinLutherKingDay2025”. He posted this with an image with a quote from Marin Luther King Jr. that said “Quietly endure, silently surfer and patiently wait.”

It's both ironic that Hamill posts asking to silently suffer as he breaks his own vow of silence on social media within hours of claiming he was going to do it.

On top of that social media irony, with the amount of pardons Joe Biden issued to people who haven’t even been accused of crimes, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, talking about justice is a bizarre take as well.

One of his followers immediately falsely claimed the 2024 election was rigged and stolen, saying, “We all heard that guy admit out loud on stage twice yesterday that they cheated in the election. Rigged it. We all heard that correct?!?”

Many might consider this election denialism to be a threat to democracy that Mark Hamill is encouraging by ranting about justice on a day like today. Fandom Pulse strongly disavows the questioning of free and fair elections like the one in 2024.

