Mark Hamill went so hard for Kamala Harris during the election that many thought he was a paid shill for the campaign, but a new interview shows the Star Wars actor may have simply lost his mind as he says he was “devastated” by the election results.

Mark Hamill became the poster child for the first Joe Biden campaign, as he infamously went to the White House to announce he considered Biden to be “Joe B-Wan Kenobi,” in one of the saddest moments in political history since Hillary Clinton announced “Pokemon Go To The Polls!” in her campaign in 2016.

After it became clear that Biden did not have the mental acumen to serve another term as president, Mark Hamill immediately shifted to being Kamala Harris’s full-time supporter on his X account. His posting was so over the top that many speculated the Harris campaign paid him for his advertisements.

After the election, however, Hamill followed the trend of many Hollywood celebrities, blaming X for the election of Donald Trump and Elon Musk by proxy, and he virtue signaled by saying he was going to leave X for BlueSky, saying, “Now that I've fled Leon's site for bluer skies, I'm sure I'll be called an Ex-X, but personally, I'll always consider myself a #TwitterQuitter.”

Now the embattled actor has given a new interview where he shows how bad his Trump derangement really is, and it appears to be driven by mental illness.

In an interview clip posted by @autismcapital on X, Mark Hamill is shown as bumbling about his extreme leftist activism before he starts saying, "First of all, I was devastated. I want to get rid of the Electoral College because Hillary beat him by 3 million votes. Just shy under 3 million. And Gore beat W by half a million and it’s making me crazy.”

“I started reading about the Electoral College. This is remnants of slave days,” he continued to spiral. “In proportion of the amount of votes with how many slaves you owned. It was awful. But anyway, that and Citizens United I’d like to get rid of.”

“As you said, you get the most scorching hate tweets from the MAGA crowd,” he then shifted gears. “And when I was still on Twitter, I stopped reading responses to my tweets. I wouldn’t block anyone because then they could display ‘Mark Hamill blocked you as a badge of honor, but I muted like a mofo. I looked up one day, and I was like Oh my God, I’ve been muting people for 40 minutes.”

“So once I realized how it was eating into my own time, I said, the only thing to do is don’t read the response. You just can’t. And someone said to me, my daughter said, ‘Daddy, you shouldn’t tweet politically much because people get so angry.’”

“And so I wrote a tweet that said the people complaining about my Trump tweets have to understand, I love my country, and I feel it’s my patriotic duty to oppose this sociopathic, I forget the other word, whatever it was, with every fiber of my being. That’s way I’ve been.”

“I do feel it’s an obligation, and who cares about your career? People say it’s hurting your career because you have to appeal to the whole country, not just half the country or forty-five percent or whatever the MAGA crowd is, but in the grander scheme of things, who cares if I lose a part in a movie because I hate the orange atrocity? I do and I want people to know that,” he concluded.

Mark Hamill’s comments show how hate-filled and extreme the left is, as well as what happens when a person becomes terminally online as they slowly lose their sense of perspective and sanity to where it hurts one’s own lives.

Far too much of the left entered into an echo chamber where it’s easy to read from Mark Hamill could only describe his hatred of Trump as being “whatever it was” when using NPC talking point buzzwords.

As Hollywood and the entertainment elites become more detached from the average person in their circles, they lose the ability to connect and resonate on an emotional level with their art.

Perhaps Mark Hamill illustrates why the treatment of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi offended so much of the audience, and yet Hollywood somehow thought it was a good thing by his insane takes. At least he’s no longer bothering anyone on X and is whining to the choir on BlueSky.

