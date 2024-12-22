Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuckie Pierce's avatar
Chuckie Pierce
Dec 22, 2024

When the child is more aware than the parent.

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Dec 27, 2024

No longer a fan of Fluke Lietalker.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture