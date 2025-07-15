Fandom Pulse

Scott Waddell
Jul 15

We throw around, "They hate you!" often, but this strip is a good reminder of what that actually means. The writer *wills* and *formally supports* that his perceived enemies be seriously injured or killed, even in the absence of a direct threat. Most of us don't seriously wish that, even on enemies. For Christians, it's an explicit commandment. For good-hearted non-Christians, an instinct inherited from centuries of Christian/Western patrimony. The difference is stark and becoming worse by the week.

Mr0303
Jul 15

This guy is a hateful clown, but X shouldn't have censored him. People should be aware that their political enemies want them dead.

