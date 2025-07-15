Obi Arisukwu defended his comic strip that depicts a black Superman allowing a man wearing a MAGA hat die.

On July 10th, Arisukwu shared his five-panel comic strip to X that shows a black Superman about to help a man who is about to fall off a building.

However, once the black Superman discovers the man is wearing a MAGA hat he refuses to help.

He titled the strip, “Everyone can’t be saved.”

The strip is repugnant and is in direct contrast to the teachings of Christ especially in the parable of the Good Samaritan.

As recounted in the Gospel of Luke, Christ said, “A man fell victim to robbers as he went down from Jerusalem to Jericho. They stripped and beat him and went off leaving him half-dead. A priest happened to be going down that road, but when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side. Likewise a Levite came to the place, and when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side. But a Samaritan traveler who came upon him was moved with compassion at the sight. He approached the victim, poured oil and wine over his wounds and bandaged them. Then he lifted him up on his own animal, took him to an inn and cared for him. The next day he took out two silver coins and gave them to the innkeeper with the instruction, ‘Take care of him. If you spend more than what I have given you, I shall repay you on my way back.’”

Christ then asked the man he was telling the parable to, “‘Which of these three, in your opinion, was neighbor to the robbers’ victim?’ He answered, ‘The one who treated him with mercy.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Go and do likewise.’”

Despite the immorality and evil portrayed in the strip, Arisukwu defended it. He posted a video on X, where he paints himself as the victim, “It’s satire. Most of my comic strips are. Hours after posting this on Twitter, X, whatever you want to call it, I get over 30,000 likes, 1 million views, everything is going good, and all of a sudden my engagement is halted. Why? Because I get this. ‘This post my violate X’s rules against Hateful Conduct.’ Really? Really?”

“First of all, I’m very open about my political views in my illustrations whether it’s supporting my preferred presidential candidate, whether it’s me making fun of RFK Jr., me doing artwork for The Washington Post, or my very first viral illustration inspired by Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’ in which I address police brutality in this illustration. I do want to say that I don’t believe all Republicans are bad the same way I don’t believe all Democrats are good. However, I am anti-MAGA. This is a very interesting group of people,” he continued.

“Now, back to the comic strip. We’ve seen way worse on social media that hasn’t gotten flag. Hell, I shot Spongebob. Now, me getting called a monkey doesn’t get flagged. Me getting called n-word numerous times doesn’t get flagged. Or this guy taking my work and remixing in a way that he think is going to hurt my feelings. Also, I don’t understand this weird obsession they have with George Floyd thinking that it bothers us. They need help. I am not offended by keyboard warriors because I know they will never say it to my face even if they had the chance to. However, these are the same people who love to make jokes and memes that are racist, sexist, homophobic, and violent. And they worship an orange master who says some of the most vile things you would ever hear come out of the mouth of a president. But make fun of them and they become upset, offended, they go nuts, and completely lose their [s**t]. And they call us the snowflakes.”

“Also, this guy is not about to die. He’s just going to land really hard and have to pull himself up by his bootstraps,” he concluded.

Now, obviously, his comic strip is vile and evil as he’s clearly wishing and hoping for people who have different political beliefs and morals than himself should die. And X did nothing wrong by censoring him. As Catholic University Professor of Theology Chad Pecknold explains if “it’s not ordered to goodness, it’s not ordered to truth, so it can’t be counted as free speech.”

However, critics of his work should not engage in evil to counter his own promotion of evil. Two wrongs do not make a right.

Additionally, Arisukwu’s defense of this vile and evil comic strip is just another piece of evidence on why woke ideology must as Dr. Edward Feser argues “purged altogether school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse. The state, therefore, not only should not favor it, but should not even be neutral about it. Rather, governments ought actively to work to extirpate wokeness from any and all institutions over which they have any power or influence. Since such a purge is precisely what the woke intend for the non-woke, this policy yields just deserts as well as society’s self-preservation.”

What do you make of Arisukwu’s defense of his comic strip?

