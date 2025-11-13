Fandom Pulse

Snowyteller
Nov 13

Never been into superman, but the reasoning, justification and desire to do what was done to the character shows they don't understand, him, the archetype or even the nature of superheroes who do kill.

Futher, they don't even understand the act of killing itself.

Idiots with mean shriveled little spirits!

Still, nice that sooner or later the man who makes such vile passing of gas will admit to it by claiming it smelt of roses.

SK
Nov 13

"the entire purpose of the scene was to redefine Superman" Why?

