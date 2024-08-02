Colin Kaepernick is back in the media zeitgeist, not for anything he’s done in football as he never had any talent in that regard, but in another arena he has no talent in—comic books. This time, however, the woke activists in the mainstream comic industry are attacking him because he’s involved in a company that’s working with AI to help people produce comics more easily.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-woke-activist is involved in a new AI company called Lumi, whose mission is “to democratize storytelling by providing tools for creators to turn their ideas into finished products, as well as distributing and merchandising those stories – transforming any creator into Disney. By leveraging advanced AI tools, Lumi enhances the creative process, allowing creators to focus on bringing their stories to life, while the platform handles all of the logistics. Creators have had a significant impact on AI, and they should be a primary beneficiary of its use.”

While details are sparse on what this service will do, the press release and website emphasize “diversity”, including the main page's art of two black youths.

Kaepernick was supposedly instrumental in helping raise $4 million in venture capital money from the Silicon Valley elite to build this company, automatically making it somewhat of a player in the ever-growing AI industry.

“Lumi was founded out of the barriers that Kaepernick discovered publishing his own works. This included high production costs, long production timelines, and gatekeeping within the industry,” the press release also said.

It is unclear who was gatekeeping Colin Kaepernick from making comic books. Given Marvel and DC Comics' track records, they seem to prioritize hiring activists who don’t know how to write stories in recent years. One only has to look to serial grifter Zoe Quinn being given comic publishing deals and producing books that would have been better off being written by AI to see their trajectory.

Still, mainstream comic book pros seem to be more threatened by AI than they are threatened by their own fans, and several turned on Colin Kaepernick because of this Lumi AI situation.

Daniel Kibblesmith, writer of a failed and shelved New Warriors project featuring some of the cringiest woke content in history, said, “I am respectfully asking everyone to get out of comics if they don’t enjoy the physical act of making comics. I’m not out here trying to replace the NFL with Madden simulations.”

Jon Lam, whose credits include Invincible and X-Men, said, “Extremely disappointed at this man’s villain arc. Heard he was going around SDCC trying to get artists to contribute, I can only assume meaning GenAi training fodder.”

Kelly Thompson, current feminist industry darling who’s working on Robert Kirkman’s GI Joe relaunch, said, “Man. I have admired and respected Kaepernick for a long time so this is... really f***ing rough news to read.”

Former Amazing Spider-Man writer Marc Guggenheim said, “This is disappointing to the point of infuriating. A true fan knows that AI has no place in comics.”

It’s clear that mainstream comic pros hovering around the B and C list of Marvel and DC Comics feel threatened by the prospect of AI taking their jobs. With recent output from the Big-2 being nearly unreadable and sales slumping worse than ever, it’s hard to see Colin Kaepernick’s AI Comics could be worse than what they’re producing.

