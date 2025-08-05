Interesting how reviewers and industry insiders all knock the intelligence of the audience. Though there might be some truth to it, I’m not sure that “Jurassic World is less intelligent than Superman or Fantastic Four” is anything but specious in nature as a concept. Tren’s analysis, by contrast to this commentator, is spot on as always, which is why we’re here!

It’s also the last day of the men’s book sale, so make sure to grab Colony Launch and The Steam Knight while the getting’s good:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.