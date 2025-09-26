Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rivera's avatar
William Rivera
Sep 26

I'm looking forward to this.

Reply
Share
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Sep 26

In. No question about it. Kanehito Yamada has proven to be counted among the grand masters.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture