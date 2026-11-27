Mad Cave Studios announced a new Nakama Press manga title on November 17. Two days later, creators across comics woke up to find their books canceled.

Cartoonist Ryan Estrada broke the news on Bluesky on November 19, without naming the company at first. By the end of the day he confirmed it was Mad Cave. The publisher’s president, Mark Irwin, put out a statement on November 20 confirming “organizational restructuring, staff reductions, changes to our publishing plans, and other internal measures intended to reduce costs.” Mad Cave is not closing. Irwin says it will keep publishing. What it has done is cancel Hour of the Wolf #6 and #7, Planet Atmos Exordium Vol. 2, the Maverick title Fantasy, and an unannounced, fully scripted project from writer Jeremy Whitley. Nakama Press executive editor Kristen Simon and senior marketing manager Spenser Nellis both posted that their time at the company had ended. Graphic Policy, citing anonymous sources, reports that 30 to 50 projects were canceled in total and that the Nakama Press and Maverick imprints are being dismantled. Mad Cave has not confirmed those numbers.

This is the third known round of cuts in under a year. Late last year the company let go its VP of marketing, Allison Pond, along with Maverick senior editor Lauren Hitzhusen. In April it laid off senior editors James Emmett and Chas! Pangburn and senior marketing manager Maya Vee. Irwin said then: “These changes were necessary to ensure the long-term health of the company.” Seven months later, more people are out and more books are gone. Trade marketing manager Holly Aitchison resigned afterward and cited the effect of the repeated layoffs, along with health reasons.

The cuts follow the biggest growth promise the company has made. In a May interview with ICv2, Irwin predicted roughly 1,000 titles in 2026, up from 650 in 2025. That is an increase of more than half in a single year. He called the earlier layoffs “very, very small scale” relative to the company’s size, and CEO Mark London said Mad Cave “is in a phase of focused growth.” Six months later the company is canceling books that were nearly complete.

Estrada’s post carried the reaction of working creators. “Many cartoonists woke up today to news that a certain publisher is restructuring and a lot of near-completed books have been canceled.” The word that carries the weight is “near-completed.” These were not pitches. Artists had drawn pages, letterers and colorists had billed hours, and editors had signed off. A publisher cutting costs at that stage is cutting work it has already paid for. He added: “Many probably can’t talk about it. I am one of them.” That line says creators with contracts and reversion questions are staying quiet, and the full scale of the damage may not be public yet.

Whitley’s cancellation is the clearest example of what the cuts cost. His unannounced project was publisher-owned and fully scripted, with no artist attached. His Navigating with You Vol. 2, from the Nakama Press imprint, shipped the same week the news broke. A creator can have a book on the shelf and another one erased in the same seven days.

Irwin’s statement also reads as a case study in the form. It says Mad Cave has “growing pains” and that “our industry continues to evolve, and so must we.” It calls the changes part of “building something stronger.” The last paragraph concedes something the rest avoids: “We know that confidence isn’t earned through words alone.” That sentence is true, and it comes from a company that told retailers and readers in May it was in a growth phase and told them in April the cuts protected its long-term health. Confidence is what the last three announcements have been spending.

The industry’s boosters have numbers, and they are real. ICv2 reports that comic shop sales rose nearly 30% in 2025 and that dollar sales from January through August of 2026 are up another 22% over the same period last year, with graphic novels up 28%. ICv2 attributes part of that to DC’s Absolute line. DC and Marvel together hold roughly 60% of comic store sales by dollar. Growth that sits on a handful of Absolute titles, manga and trading cards does not pay for a 1,000-title slate from a mid-sized independent. That is the gap Mad Cave just fell into.

It is not alone. IDW reported 2025 sales of about $23 million, down from about $26 million the year before, a 12.5% drop, with a net loss of $1.41 million. Paizo disclosed a loss of almost $2 million in 2025 and laid off a dozen employees. Dark Horse cut staff. Marvel took layoffs in April as part of Disney’s cost cuts, including its longtime sales chief. Amazon’s January layoffs reportedly gutted what remained of Comixology. ICv2’s October rankings show Oni Press falling out of the direct market’s top 10 publishers. Ahoy Comics is reported to have canceled many titles as well.

Commentator Stephen Schleicher put the Mad Cave problem this way: “Diversification doesn’t help if the audience and revenue don’t grow quickly enough to support the expansion.” Mad Cave did diversify. It added licensed properties, manga, kids’ books through Papercutz and creator-owned work outside superheroes, which is exactly what the optimists say the industry should do. The result was layoffs, cancellations and an apology about growing pains.

The record sales headlines and the layoff announcements belong to the same year. One tier of comics is booming, and the independent tier that was supposed to share in it is cutting people and killing finished books. If a publisher with Star Wars and Disney licenses and a 1,000-title plan cannot hold its footing in a record year, how healthy is the industry?