For the second week in a row, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew failed to chart on Luminate’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart.

During its premiere week, where the show released two episodes, the show failed to make the chart getting best by Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, which brought in 332.3 million. That was good enough for the 10th and final spot on the chart.

It was also beat by a number of Paramount+ shows including Landman, Lioness, Tulsa King, and Lioness. Netflix’s The Madness, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey, A Man on the Inside, and The Later Daters also best it. Finally, Prime Video’s Cross was also ahead of it. In fact, Disney+ did not have a single show on the chart at all.

READ: 'Game Of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin Doubles Down: "When You Adapt A Work Of Art, A Novel, A Short Story, You Should Do A Faithful Adaptation"

In its second week, the show failed to breach the top 10 again. And again, it was best by The Day of the Jackal, which retained its 10th place spot.

However, it posted even lower numbers than the previous week with just 288.9 million minutes watched.

This seems to indicate that the show is performing much worse than The Acolyte, which was cancelled after its first season. And it’s likely the worst performing Star Wars show to premiere on Disney+.

The Acolyte brought in 210 million minutes watched in its first week when it had its two-episode premiere back at the beginning of June. That was good enough for 9th on Luminate’s chart for the week.

However, that number increased in the show’s second week to 380.5 million minutes watched. It vaulted the show to sixth on Luminate’s chart.

READ: Star Trek Fans Mock Section 31 Trailer On YouTube With Its Own Dialogue: "This Is Going To Be Bad"

Given Skeleton Crew did not see its minutes watched go up a clear pattern is emerging that shows that for the most part new Star Wars shows are seeing less and less people watch them.

Just back in August 2023, Ahsoka had a two-episode premiere of 829 million minutes.

The Mandalorian Season 3 also debuted in 2023. It had a single episode premiere of 823 million minutes.

In May 2022, Obi-Wan Kenobi had a two-episode premiere that racked up 958 million minutes viewed.

Andor had a three-episode premiere in September 2022 that brought in only 624 million minutes viewed.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere back in October 2020 racked up 1.030 billion minutes viewed.

And while these Star Wars shows viewership is trending downward, Disney+ subscribers have actually gone up, which means that many new Disney+ subscribers are not subscribing for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars shows.

In 2020, The Walt Disney Company reported that it only had a total of 73.7 million subscribers to Disney+.

In its most recent quarterly report published in November, the company revealed it had 174 million Disney+ Core and Hulu subscriptions with more than 120 million Disney+ Core paid subscribers. It had 56 million Disney+ subscribers in the United States and Canada alone.

What do you make of this poor viewership for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

NEXT: Prometheus Award-Winning Sci-Fi Author Questions Whether Hollywood's Writer Demographic Shift To Female Minorities Is Responsible For Low Quality Films