Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company released a new trailer for its upcoming film The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The film follows the Mandalorian and Grogu as they work to protect the New Republic in dealing with the remnants of the fallen Empire and the Imperial warlords that have risen from its ashes.

The trailer shows off a number of different bounties the duo will be dealing with as part of their work for the New Republic including Hutts and a rival bounty hunter, Embo.

Honestly, the trailer hints at the promise Favreau made for the original series back in 2018. If you recall, he shared on Instagram, “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…”

Unfortunately, there are three seasons of The Mandalorian, which failed to fulfill that promise. Instead, the show turned into Din Djarin babysitting Grogu, and then devolving into feminism with the third season.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau. It stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, and Jeremy Allen as Rotta the Hutt.

Favreau teased the film in a press invite that was covered by Polygon sharing, “Grogu has leveled up a bit. We saw that he trained with Luke, and time has passed,” he added. “So he's got a little of the Jedi influence. And then he's also an apprentice Mandalorian. So now it's time for dad to bring him on adventures. And pretty soon there will be a few more clues out there in the world."

