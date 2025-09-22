Lucasfilm released its first trailer for Jon Favreau’s upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu while also revealing new plot details.

The trailer shows Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels show up in the film. Other characters include Sigourney Weaver’s character as well as two new Hutts, one of them is shown celebrating in the middle of an arena while Djarin and Grogu spectate from the stands.

The trailer also shows off Imperial AT-ATs navigating a snowy cliffside where one is destroyed. It also shows off a new yellow Razor Crest ship, a bar fight, Grogu working with Anzellans, a battle with a couple of hulking droids, and Din Djarin showing off his skills in the arena.

Take a look at the trailer below:

In a blog post on the Star Wars website, Lucasfilm revealed more details about the film. They confirm that Din Djarin and Grogu have been hired by the New Republic to protect the galaxy from the remnants of the fallen Empire and the scattered Imperial warlords.

An official description states, “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and is produced by Favreau, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. It arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

NEXT: Gina Carano To Star In New Crime Series Set In Las Vegas