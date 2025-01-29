Fandom Pulse

K.M. Carroll
Feb 3, 2025

So, Luke rebuilt the Jedi Academy. But Disney, who only allow their own characters to exist, scrubbed him and now Rey will build the Jedi Academy. I wish I could say I cared, but I stopped caring back in the prequel days.

