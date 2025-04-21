Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 22, 2025

That's a shame. I like Andor. The story is fresh and doesn't revolve around the Jedi all the time.

Jack Ryan was okay, but I think I'd like the showrunner for Reacher to do a Star Wars Season.

The writers need to do a good old fashioned star wars series, and leave the "Modern sensabilities" in the bin where they belong.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture