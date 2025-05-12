Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V900's avatar
V900
May 13, 2025

The whole concept of the show sounds like it could have been a decent TNG B story.

But a standalone show? GTFO

Reply
Share
1 reply
zee's avatar
zee
May 13, 2025Edited

Jesus fuckin christ. FUCK OFF WITH THE BOSSLADY NIGGAS IN SCI-FI!!!!!

STAHAHHHP IT!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture