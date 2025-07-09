Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Jul 9

The marketing is working. I now know this woman exists. Still dont care.

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Jul 9

Live by the social media, die by the social media.

I’m betting that the majority of the petition signers were not Asian making the whole thing racist itself.

Another set of situations where they should have listened to Vox and not apologized for anything. There’s no point to it. It’s not going to get them uncanceled.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture