Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega admitted that she was indeed removed from the reality show by Peacock due to old social media posts where she used the term “chinky” to describe herself. Not only did she confirm that the network canned her, but she shared “This is something that absolutely deserved punishment.”

Old social media posts resurfaced where she described her face as chinky. In one post that she claims was posted in 2024, she wrote, “botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!! I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol. I can also be a little chinky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look.”

In another post from 2015, she wrote, “Still chinkin’ even at the top.”

After these post were circulated on social media and a petition was created to have her kicked off the show, the network did indeed kick her off the show albeit it said she left due to a “personal situation.”

However, Ortega admitted in a recent video upload to Instagram that Peacock executives kicked her off the show for the old posts. She said, “I completely agree with the network’s decision to remove me from the villa. I think that this is something that deserved punishment and the punishment has absolutely been received for sure.”

While she claims getting canceled over these old social media posts is justified, she shared how its been difficult on her family, “What’s been extremely, extremely difficult is the way people are approaching my family and my loved ones. They have had ICE called on them. My family doesn’t feel safe in their own home. I’m receiving death threats. There’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice.”

She later added, “I know that no apology could ever be enough for the harm that I’ve caused and the offense that’s taken place. I know that moving forward my actions and how I decide to live my life from here on out is going to speak louder than any apology ever could. But I do need it to be known that I am sorry and I did mean no harm. And hopefully there are people out there that can use my mistake as a learning moment. And just be better.”

In a separate text post shared to her Instagram Stories she issued another apology stating, “I do not, and have never, condoned racism or the repression of any cultural group in any form. I would never intentionally use any word, especially a slur, to tear down anyone’s culture or community.”

“When I used that word, I didn’t fully understand what it meant or how much pain it carries. I learned how deeply wrong it was when I was called out for it in 2024, and as you can see in the screenshot I shared in my video, I was genuinely ashamed and wanted to do whatever I could in that moment to make sure I never made that careless mistake again. I know an apology means nothing without real accountability and change, and that’s I’ve done my best to live up to since then and what I will continue to do.”

Ortega added, “While I had no ill intention, I fully understand that impact matters more than intent. I don’t expect forgiveness overnight. I just hope that in time I can show that I’m more than a mistake, a label, or a character on a highly edited reality show. I’m someone trying to spread love and light, even when I get it wrong, and I hope my actions from here speak louder than this mistake ever did.”

She eventually concluded, “Once again, to the Asian community, I am deeply sorry for my thoughtless mistake and the harm it caused.”

