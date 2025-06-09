Fandom Pulse

Jun 9, 2025

Parody is protected by Fair Use doctrine in US copyright law, but of course any 800lb gorilla can stomp out what they want when they want knowing any defense will be unaffordable.

Jun 9, 2025

Games Workshop has been like this since the 90s. Very anti-customer/fan. "How much can we squeeze out of them? Complain? Too bad." And GW hitting people with C&D orders is decades old, also.

You'd think the fanbase would understand by now that they are meant only to consume and barely more than that.

