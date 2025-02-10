The moderation team for the Lords of the Fallen subreddit has banned the game’s developer from the team and accused them of “promoting fascist ideology.”

The moderation team shared a lengthy post to the subreddit with its accusations and decisions. First, it accuses the CEO of CI Games, the publisher of the game, of “promoting fascist ideology.”

The mods wrote, “The CEO of CI Games, Marek Tymiński, is actively supporting and promoting fascist ideology under the guise of catering to the player base. As a moderation team, along with many gamers worldwide, we are deeply shocked and disgusted by the events of the past few weeks.”

Next, it declared that all CI Games as well as Hexworks, the game’s developer, employees were banned from the moderation team.

“In response, we have removed all CI Games and Hexworks officials from the moderation team,” the moderation team stated.

The team would later clarify that developers can still post to the subreddit, but are only banned from the moderation team.

The moderation team also announced it was banning links and screenshots from X, Facebook, and Instagram and claimed the reason for doing so is because “we have experienced an influx of users spreading fascist views, both on the subreddit and via modmail.”

They would later elaborate claiming that “the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda has significantly increased [from these sites],” and “these corporations have actively enabled fascism, removed fact-checking measures, censored certain keywords from search algorithms, and silenced communities while allowing harmful rhetoric to thrive.”

Finally, they stated, “We refuse to support platforms that profit from misinformation, hate speech, and incitement of violence.”

This action against Tyminski and CI Games comes after Tyminski polled individuals on X on whether they preferred Body Type A / Body Type B, Male or Female, or None of the above in regards to fantasy action-RPG experience and indicated that he and his company would follow the results.

Nearly 90% of respondents chose Male or Female.

About 10 days later, Tyminski announced that the a recent patch for the game allowed players to choose between Male or Female.

The patch notes, which were shared to the game’s subreddit state, “Male/Female Body Option: In response to recent community feedback, players can now choose between ‘male’ and ‘female’ body types as part of the character creation process.”

A couple of days after the patch went live, Tyminski shared that sales of the game during a recent promotion where the game is 67% off was beating the company’s high end expectations by 10%.

He wrote, “First 3 days of Steam promo: crushing our high-end forecast by 10%+! Huge thanks for the amazing support—it means everything. Enjoying the game? Drop a quick Steam review. Not feeling it? Share your thoughts too. Every word helps us improve!”

At the end of January, Tyminksi would reveal that a current promo that ran concurrent to the change in the patch notes exceeded the company’s expectations by over 40%.

Tyminski has also responded to the banning of his employees from the moderation team as well as the ridiculous accusation that he’s promoting fascist ideology.

He wrote on X, “The ‘everyone is a Nazi’ thing is getting really boring and out of touch. Truth ALWAYS wins in the end. Trust is built through authenticity and transparency, not by shifting narratives. Players First!”

He also noted that the moderation team was deleting comments criticizing the moderation team’s various pronouncements.

He wrote, “I took screenshots of all the comments before they started getting deleted on that Reddit Nazi post. Almost all the comments were against the ban or calling me a Nazi, which must have triggered them to start deleting.”

“We have everything! The truth ALWAYS wins!”

What do you make of this subreddit moderation team’s actions?

