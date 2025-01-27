Marek Tyminski, the CEO of Lords of the Fallen developer CI Games, shared that the game is “crushing our high-end forecast by 10%+” during a recent Steam sale that comes in the wake of the game adding male/female character options.

Earlier this month, Tyminksi polled his followers on X and asked, “In a medieval fantasy action-RPG experience, what do you prefer to choose between? We will follow the final result.”

The poll ended with respondents overwhelmingly choosing “Male of Female” (88.4%) while “Body Type A / Body Type B” received 8.4% and “None of the above” received 3.3%.

After the poll closed, Tyminski took to X and shared, “With over 49K votes, 88% of you said you prefer "male/female" choice. As a player-first studio, we will update Lords of the Fallen (2023) and future titles in the series accordingly. Stay Tuned.”

On January 23rd, ahead of Lords of the Fallen’s Version 1.7.73 update Tyminski shared that the game “now gives you the choice to play as Male or Female.”

The patch notes, which were shared to the game’s subreddit state, “Male/Female Body Option: In response to recent community feedback, players can now choose between ‘male’ and ‘female’ body types as part of the character creation process.”

With the newly released patch, CI Games put Lords of the Fallen on sale on Steam for $19.79 (67% off). The sale is expected to run until February 6th.

On the 25th, Tyminski initially shared player data indicating the change to male/female was seemingly bringing in new players, but also potentially getting new players to return to the game.

He wrote on X, “Polls aren’t about massively changing the sales of 2023 game—they’re about understanding players and what they really want, even if it aligns with our own view. That said, Lords of the Fallen (2023) has been selling really well over the last promos. Looks like we’re on the right track. Huge thanks to all supporters! Data incoming soon.”

He then followed that up sharing, “First 3 days of Steam promo: crushing our high-end forecast by 10%+! Huge thanks for the amazing support—it means everything. Enjoying the game? Drop a quick Steam review. Not feeling it? Share your thoughts too. Every word helps us improve!”

The game has clearly seen a resurgence in active players over the last month and even hit a peak of 1,142 concurrent players this past Sunday.

What do you make of Tyminski crediting listening to players and adding male/female character bodies resulting in sales on Steam crushing the company’s high-end forecast by 10%?

