Marek Tyminski, the CEO of CI Games, which is the developer of Lords of the Fallen shared that the game’s recent promotion has beat expectations by 40% after it changed Body Type A and B to Male and Female.

Earlier this month, Tyminski ran a poll asking his followers on X if they wanted Body Type A/B, Male/Female, or none of the above. He indicated that whatever won the poll would be implemented in Lords of the Fallen and future projects at CI Games.

Male/Female dominated the vote with nearly 90% of all votes. Tyminski reacted to the poll stating, “With over 49K votes, 88% of you said you prefer "male/female" choice. As a player-first studio, we will update Lords of the Fallen (2023) and future titles in the series accordingly. Stay Tuned.”

Ahead of Lords of the Fallen’s Version 1.7.73 update Tyminski shared that the game “now gives you the choice to play as Male or Female.”

The patch notes, which were shared to the game’s subreddit state, “Male/Female Body Option: In response to recent community feedback, players can now choose between ‘male’ and ‘female’ body types as part of the character creation process.”

A couple of days after the patch went live, Tyminski shared that sales of the game during a recent promotion where the game is 67% off was beating the company’s high end expectations by 10%.

He wrote, “First 3 days of Steam promo: crushing our high-end forecast by 10%+! Huge thanks for the amazing support—it means everything. Enjoying the game? Drop a quick Steam review. Not feeling it? Share your thoughts too. Every word helps us improve!”

The game has also seen an increase in concurrent players over the last week or so as well. It hit a peak concurrent of 1,142 players on January 26th and still had a 24-hour peak of 871.

Now, in a more recent update, he shared that a similar promotion run on PlayStation exceeded expectations by more than 40% and it beat a similar promotion run in December.

He wrote, “Some said, 'Don’t do it.' Others doubted. Yet our Lords of the Fallen (2023) PS5 promo in Jan 2025 shattered expectations—40%+ above forecast and 20%+ over the Dec 2024 promo (same discount, daily comparison). Players first.”

What do you make of Tyminski sharing that this new promo exceeded expectations by more than 40%?

