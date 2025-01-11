Following a report that CI Games, the developer of Lords of the Fallen and the Sniper Ghost Warrior season, would not incorporate DEI into its games, the company’s CEO doubled down saying, “No, we will not.”

During an investor chat published by Strefa Inwestorow, the company’s Global Marketing Director Ryan Hill responded to a question asking, “What is your stance on DEI in gaming?”

Hill replied, “We remain committed to producing player-first video games that prioritize an excellent user experience with compelling themes and characters created specifically for core and adjacent audiences.”

“While some video games have recently taken the opportunity to embed social or political agendas within their experiences, it is clear that many players do not appreciate this, and as a result, we have seen a number of high profile releases underperforming commercially during the last year alone,” he continued. “Our games will always be developed to maximize player enjoyment and commercial success, and as such, we will not be integrating any social or political agencies into these experiences going forward having observed the high risk this can present.”

READ: Rumor: Kim Belair And Sweet Baby Inc. "Have Lost No Contracts" And Are Working On "About 30 Games"

Over on X, the company’s CEO Marek Tyminski doubled down responding to an excerpt of WCCFTech’s coverage of the investor chat shared by Pirat_Nation.

He declared, “Exactly. No, we will not.”

On top of this, Tyminski was also asked, “How much higher are the employee costs compared to having all staff employed in Poland?”

He replied, “There is no cost advantage to hire in Poland for us when considering senior employees. And we always go for the best in class, every position we are covering with the best available candidate. Sometimes it means we don't hire someone really good simply because we are taking on board even better candidate. You can hire for a slightly less if you go for freelance contract or b2b but once you hire based on regular employment contracts as we do there are no clear benefits having that in Poland. We don't hire juniors as well.”

READ: 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance II' Developer Daniel Vávra Claims Big Studios Are "Terrified" Of YouTubers Like Critical Drinker And Asmongold

Furthermore, the company’s newly appointed Senior Vice President of Development Tom O’Connor also fielded a question about the company’s new game production strategy and what it looks like in practice.

O’Connor stated, “We have a new Player-First development approach, which ensures that our products meet the expectations of our target audiences and can be tested/iterated/improved many times during development to ensure much higher quality than before. Additionally, since we joining CI Games we have setup a centralized development support office which oversees all product, working closely with our development teams but ensuring that our products are highly commercial and high quality releases. We have an extensive internal review process for our titles, constantly evaluating where we are and how we can improve.”

CI Games’ Lords of the Fallen released in October 2023. It currently has Mixed reviews on Steam albeit Recent Reviews are Mostly Positive.

What do you make of CI Games’ committing to not including the DEI agenda in their games?

NEXT: Nexus Mods Explains Why They Removed The 'Marvel Rivals' Donald Trump As Captain America Mod