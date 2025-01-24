Lords of the Fallen announced it has added male/female character options in its character creator in response to players overwhelmingly indicating that’s what they wanted.

Earlier this month CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski poll his followers on X and asked, “In a medieval fantasy action-RPG experience, what do you prefer to choose between? We will follow the final result.”

The poll ended with respondents overwhelmingly chose “Male of Female” (88.4%) while “Body Type A / Body Type B” received 8.4% and “None of the above” received 3.3%.

After the poll closed, Tyminski took to X and shared, “With over 49K votes, 88% of you said you prefer "male/female" choice. As a player-first studio, we will update Lords of the Fallen (2023) and future titles in the series accordingly. Stay Tuned.”

Ahead of Lords of the Fallen’s Version 1.7.73 update Tyminski shared that the game “now gives you the choice to play as Male or Female.”

The patch notes, which were shared to the game’s subreddit state, “Male/Female Body Option: In response to recent community feedback, players can now choose between ‘male’ and ‘female’ body types as part of the character creation process.”

The game previously had Body type A and Body type B options, which can be seen in Tales of Lumin’s video highlighting the game’s character creation process.

What do you make of Lords of the Fallen adding in male/female options?

