DemsAreTrash
Oct 9

Melissa Boone looks like every creature that assaults fast food workers over cold fries or having to pay extra for sauce.

M.S. Olney
Oct 9

343 now Halo Studios have ruined the franchise. None of their games have come close to Bungie's and the story that they turned down Arrowhead to make an ODST squad shooter (now Helldivers) just proves they have no idea what they're doing.

