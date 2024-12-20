Sylvia Feketekuty, a Senior Writer, announced she left BioWare after being with the company for 15 years.

Feketekuty, whose first credits at BioWare were on Mass Effect 2 back in 2010, announced on BlueSky she was leaving the company.

She wrote, “Hey everyone: sorry I've been quiet on here. Was busy with a big decision, namely deciding to leave BioWare. I'll really, really miss working with everyone there. But after 15 years, it just feels like a good time for a break. (If/when I've got something noteworthy lined up, I'll mention it here!)”

In a subsequent post, she added, “I'll go back to answering your questions/comments (thank you for them!) before shutting the account down. It'll still just be slow. (Because I've left BW, there's likely a few things I can't answer now just because I can't look them up with certainty anymore. But a lot of questions I saw are fine.)”

As noted above, Feketekuty had been with BioWare since 2010. She worked on Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 before joining the Dragon Age team and working on Dragon Age: Inquisition. She then moved over to Anthem before returning to Dragon Age for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

It is unclear why Feketekuty decided to leave the company after 15 years, but the move does come in the wake of numerous indicators that the game was a financial failure.

The game only hit a peak concurrent player count of 89,418. That peak player number has declined to 8,775 in the past 24 hours less than two months after launch. That’s a 90.1% decline.

On top of the peak player counts being low as well as the game seeing massive fall off in less than two months, Veilguard’s Game Director also refused to answer a question about the game’s sales.

The Game Director, who is a man that pretends to be a woman and uses the name Corinne Busche, was asked by Eurogamer, “How has the commercial response to the game been? I've seen stories about sales and they seem mixed - inconclusive. The game seems to be doing okay but struggling to keep pace with Inquisition before it. Has it been a success from your point of view - how do you measure that?”

Regarding the sales, he responded, “Unfortunately on the sales side, that's not something we can really discuss, but of course as we know with Inquisition, that was a long burn to get to those total sales numbers.”

What do you make of Feketekuty leaving the company?

