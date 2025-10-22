Fandom Pulse

Jason Brain
Oct 23

Nice essay, I have said for years that the conformist left has gone so far to stigmatize thinking itself, but I had no idea there was this term "logomisia" until catching your post here. Thanks for spelling this all out – spot on too. I've read Lewis' The Abolition of Man, but not his The Screwtape Letters yet. I love Tolkien's On Fairy-Stories essays as well; the "eucatastrophe" is such a good neologism as well and carries a Christian apologia in tow, as with Lewis' satire.

M.D. Wiselka
Nov 2

C.S. Lewis said that Tolkien's characters all wear their souls on the outside. That being the case, the darkness of the evil races in LOTR is due to corruption from within, not to a specific shade of skin, a mere exterior covering.

