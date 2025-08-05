Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 5

Yes. This is one I will see.

I won't go to the theater for it, but will order it on DVD.

Every few years, something comes along and I pull the dust cover off the TV. I don't even remember what my TV looks like.

Reply
Share
SK's avatar
SK
Aug 6

I hope it goes well and that God will speak through the film. I'm not going to take it too literally, but I think it will be poetically interesting and have a truthful core.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture