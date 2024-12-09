Deck Nine Games announced it was laying off a number of its employees in the wake of its Life Is Strange: Double Exposure game pushing degenerate LGBTQ+ messaging.

Deck Nine Games’ CEO Mark Lyons shared on X, “Today, we are sad to share the news that we must say goodbye to some of our talented team members. This was an extremely difficult decision and reflects the challenging times many companies in our industry are currently facing. We are extremely grateful to every individual who has dedicated their hard work, passion and commitment to making transformative entertainment with us.”

Lyons continued, “To those of you leaving the studio due to these changes, thank you for sharing your talents with us. We are proud of what we were able to accomplish together and we are committed to supporting you in this transition in any way we can.”

“To the community, we ask for your support and understanding during this difficult time,” he concluded.

The announcement comes a little over a month since the company released Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

The game only hit an all-time peak of just 8,524 when it released. In the past 24-hours it only had a peak concurrent of just 455.

The game was added to Kabrutus Rambo’s Sweet Baby Inc detected Steam curator list due to Sweet Baby Inc.’s involvement with the game.

DEI Detected reported that James W. a writer on the game is also an employee of Sweet Baby Inc.

Sweet Baby Inc. had also listed Deck Nine Games as one of its clients before scrubbing its website.

Furthermore, the game features LGBTQ propaganda and ideology. The Woke Content Detector Steam Curator noted, “Contains overtly pro-LGBTQ+ messaging. Features multiple LGBTQ+ characters and interactions. There is a prominent rainbow flag in the Snapping Turtle bar."

