Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DREWIEY's avatar
DREWIEY
May 16, 2025

"Teenagers are a headache."

People who talk like this are almost always horrible parents.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 16, 2025

They've been dressing their boys like girls for years now.

Nothing new there.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture