Laran Mithras
May 22, 2025

Thirty years ago, I would've been outraged.

Now? I'm too slow as old as I am. Difficulty levels help.

However, because of the hysterical fanaticism of the "souls-like" crowd, I have that tag ignored on my Steam account.

I don't even bother.

Mr0303
May 22, 2025

What a coward. Unlike Miyazaki, he caved and made his game easier.

