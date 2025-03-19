Jon Cryer, who played Lex Luthor in Supergirl and Alan Harper in Two and a Half Men, compared President Donald Trump to Al Qaeda terrorists.

In a post to BlueSky, Cryer wrote, “Donald Trump is attacking the United States more effectively than Al Quaeda ever could.”

This most recent post appears to be part of a pattern of increasingly manic rhetoric from Cryer. On March 16th, he wrote, “If court orders are being ignored, we’re having that constitutional crisis that everyone’s been worried about. We’re there, folks.”

He followed that up writing, “Our criminal president is spewing a delusional harangue. This is so dangerous.”

Next, he posted, “Our criminal president and his minions are trying to destroy the rule of law so that they can rule over and profit from an American mafia state.”

Then in a number of posts he repeated the phrases, “Donald Trump is a criminal. This is a criminal presidency.”

Cryer’s comments are not unsurprising. Back in January he claimed that Americans “hate black women. And they hate trans people.”

During an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random show Maher claimed that stupid wokeness and the super woke lost the election for Kamala Harris. Cryer responded, “Maybe part of it. … I think it’s inflation. I think Americans hate inflation. They hate inflation. They hate riots. And they hate black women. And they hate trans people. They just spent hundreds of millions of dollars dehumanizing trans people and that’s disgusting.”

What do you make of Cryer’s comparison?

