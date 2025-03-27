Fandom Pulse

Codex redux
Apr 2, 2025

From team Good, Beautiful, and True:

For SF you can't beat John C. Wright's space opera StarQuest: Space Pirates of Andromeda.

Remember when you were so excited that Disney bought Star Wars because now you'd get the Star Wars you remembered? This is that book.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/220214522-starquest

For YA J.M. Anjewierden's Mech Bunny

When you were a teen, (the golden age of SF is 12) and you wanted kick-butt mecha battles with uplifted animals, gruesome aliens and all the feels, this is the book you wanted. You'll shed a single manly tear.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/215951777-mech-bunny

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Apr 1, 2025

Everyone, Please Give Pater Tree of Woe / Alexander Macris your support! 😉😘

