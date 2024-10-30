Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Oct 30, 2024

It gets uglier than at first look. The chartering state generally requires one officer for a not-for-profit: a Secretary or Secretary/Treasurer, who submits the required annual filings and tax returns. This is their usual official point of contact. After X years of no filings made, the organization charter can be revoked. A *write-in* Secretary winning election is ominous. Perhaps make an organized dissolution now.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture