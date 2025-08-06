A new rumor alleges that Leonardo DiCaprio is in discussions to star in Michael Mann’s Heat 2 film.

Matthew Belloni at Puck claims that “DiCaprio has had conversations with Mann about starring.” Along with this casting rumor he also claimed there are heated discussions about the film’s budget with Mann originally wanting to $200 million, but having brought it down to $170 million. However, that’s apparently still too high for Warner Bros. bosses Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. In order to get the cost down even further, it’s possible they team with another studio or streamer.

The film is expected to adapt Mann and Meg Gardiner’s Heat 2: A Novel that released back in 2023. The book is part prequel and part sequel. The official description states, “Heat 2 covers the formative years of homicide detective Vincent Hanna (Oscar winner Al Pacino) and elite criminals Neil McCauley (Oscar winner Robert De Niro), Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer), and Nate (Oscar winner Jon Voight), and features the same extraordinary ambition, scope, rich characterizations, and attention to detail as the epic film.”

“This new story leads up to the events of the film and then moves beyond it, featuring new characters on both sides of the law, new high-line heists, and breathtakingly cinematic action sequences. Ranging from the streets of LA to the inner sancta of rival Taiwanese crime syndicates in Paraguay to a massive drug cartel money-laundering operation just over the border in Mexico,” it continues. “Heat 2 illuminates the dangerous workings of international crime organizations and the agents who pursue them as it provides a full-blooded portrait of the men and women who inhabit both worlds. Operatic in scope, Heat 2 is engrossing, moving, and tragic—a masterpiece of crime fiction from one of the most innovative and influential filmmakers in American cinema.”

Mann explained to Variety, “In the prequel, I don’t want them to be the same people that they are in the movie. I want them to be very different. It’s what befalls them — the conflicts, the tragedies that happen to them — that made them into the people they are.”

To that end, Mann explained the novel reveals how McCauley adopts his worldview of walking out on anything in 30 seconds flat.

He said, “For Neil, it’s the events of the prequel that give him the gospel ‘Don’t have anything in life you can’t walk away from in 30 seconds.’”

Additionally, he shared that he wanted Adam Driver to play Robert DeNiro’s character, Neil McCauley, “Adam [Driver] and I have talked about it extensively and from before the strike began when we were still shooting Ferrari, I wanted him to play the Robert DeNiro character.”

The original Heat film starred Al Pacino as Lt. Vincent Hanna, Robert De Niro as Neil McCauley, Val Kilmer as Chris Shiherlis, Jon Voight as Nate, Tom Sizemore as Michael Cherritto, Diane Venora as Justine, Amy Brenneman as Eady, Ashley Judd as Charlene Shiherlis, Mykelti Williamson as Drucker, Kevin Gage as Waingro, Roger Van Zant as William Fichtner, and Natalie Portman as Lauren Gustafson. The film grossed $67.4 million at the domestic box office and another $119.9 million internationally for a global gross of $187.4 million back in 1995.

Are you interested in seeing Heat 2?

