Chuck Dixon is not only one of the greatest and most prolific comic creators of all time, but he’s also one of the few sensible writers the mainstream’s had over the last several decades. DC Comics has had him blacklisted for years, but he’s calling out what most Americans are in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Many know Chuck Dixon as the co-creator of the Batman villain, Bane, who changed the face of the Batman comics and even the movies later, though few know how many books Dixon has written, from Punisher to Birds of Prey, Airboy to Moon Knight, and even an adaptation of The Hobbit, Dixon has done some of the most incredible work in comics.

Despite his uncanny ability to hit deadlines, make memorable characters, and drive action like few others, DC Comics has had him blacklisted for the last two decades because of his conservative politics, much like any other conservative who would like to write or draw comics.

In recent years, Chuck Dixon has been doing a lot of great work for Arkhaven Comics with books like Something Big, and Rippaverse with books like Horseman, of which book #2 is currently funding.

He also spoke out against the ghouls who are saying horrific things on Charlie Kirk with a powerful statement on Facebook:

If you're celebrating the death of anyone you do need help. Even if it's just a reasonable friend to help you see how wrong gleefully posting about a murder is.

The same for equivocating about it. All the "but what about..." remarks are just as toxic. And expecting forgiveness for believing a lie you were told because you so fervently wished it was true, is also a moral failing.

You can disagree with me and have a perfectly sane reason for doing so. You can also be whackadoodle, bat-shit crazy and be speaking the truth.

But so much of the behavior I saw this week is inexcusable and those who participated in it need counselling of some kind.

Dixon remains one of the few voices of sanity in the comic industry that’s spiraling out of control right now, and they could sure use more elder statesmen like him.

