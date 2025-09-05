Legendary Entertainment and Capcom revealed the cast for its upcoming Street Fighter film as it not only went into production, but after a three-year deal was signed with Paramount to distribute their films including Street Fighter.

First, in a press release Paramount announced that it has come to a three-year agreement to globally distribute Legendary-developed and produced films with the exception of China, where Legendary East markets and distributes Legendary films.

The first film that will be distributed as part of this deal is Capcom’s Street Fighter film, which recently began production.

Paramount Pictures Co-Chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg said in a joint statement, “Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting.”

The Street Fighter film is set in 1993 and is being directed by Kitao Sakurai. The movie is expected to see Chun-Li recruit characters Ryu and Ken Masters, who have become estranged, to compete in the next World Warrior Tournament. However, as they compete within the tournament they will discover a deadly conspiracy as they are forced to fight each other as well as the demons from their past.

As for the cast, Andrew Koji is Ryu, Noah Centineo plays Ken, Rayna Vallandingham is Juli, Orville Peck is Vega, Mel Jarnson is Cammy, Jason Momoa plays Blanka, Eric Andre takes on the role of Don Sauvage, David Dastmalchian is the villainous M. Bison, Cody Rhodes is Guile, Callina Liang is Chun-Li, Andrew Schulz is Dan Hibiki, Roman Reigns is Akuma, Alexander Volkanovski is Joe, 50 Cent is Balrog, Olivier Richters plays Zangrief, Hiooki Goto is E. Honda, and Vidyut Jammwal is Dhalsim.

The film is currently in production and is expected to release in theaters on October 16, 2026.

