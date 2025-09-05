Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Sep 5

Look at all that blue and pink "Bisexual Lighting" in the top picture!

Makes me want to chuck my toast and coffee.

Constant, unending drive of blue and pink is a subliminal attack to ease the destruction of traditional gender roles. Do a search on "bisexual lighting" and realize lighting has long been a science. Angles produce visceral reactions. Shades produce conscious desires. Once you know about blues and pinks, it amazes how ubiquitous the usage. Bisexual lighting, everywhere.

