The Brothers Krynn
Jul 1, 2025

RIP Shooter, he was the best Editor any superhero-comic company ever had. I don't know if the present industry can survive his loss but this saddens me a great deal. I liked him. He was a hero at one time to my brothers.

He saved Spider-Man... I-I feel strangely choked up and sorrowful like an uncle has passed away. I think I'm going to have to call up my friends in Arizona to check in on them. They've worked animation and I want to make sure they're okay.

I also need to write a hero like Jim into one of my Conan stories, as this feeling of loss needs a... outlet? I don't know. I never knew this guy but loved the influence he had, his instincts, his strength and his passion. May our Lord receive him into His embrace and bless him with eternal life.

Mr0303
Jul 1, 2025

May he rest in peace. Jim Shooter is a major reason for Marvel's success. He did his job as an editor and removed nonsense stories. If not for him, you'd be seeing the same progressive garbage years prior to when it started to dominate comics.

