Douglas Marolla
May 25, 2025

I first read Peter David’s work on Spectacular Spider Man - “The death of Jean de Wolf”. That was my introduction to how cool it was to have a wonderful and skilled writer on the book. It was different. I didn’t want deWolf to die - and spider man was as enraged as I was. I still remember it. I was 13 years old.

Everything with Peter Davids name on it after that - I bought. I’m glad to have read his work.

dtungsten
May 26, 2025

Yeah. I do have some memories of Peter David. I was at a con and his daughter stuck on "count pickula" (a pickle verison of count dracula) on something of Harlan Ellison's and Harlan was like WTF is this? I remember another panel he was on, talking about the absurdity of the the Enterprise "listing" in space in the original series. It was a lot of fun. I think he also talked about the decontamination scene in Enterprise being sexy but not feeling sexy at all. He signed a book for me. I really enjoyed his work. He will be missed.

