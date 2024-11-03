Most artists in the comic book industry are either afraid to speak out for fear of their jobs or are rabidly extreme leftist as they’ve demonstrated hundreds of times through their obscene behavior online. However, Marvel Comics legend Jim Steranko had enough and pushed back demanding the mob show evidence Trump is Hitler.

Over the last several years, Marvel and DC Comics have created a culture of fear and hate around politics, with a whisper network at the center of the industry which makes sure anyone who violates their narratives get maligned, blacklisted, and run out of the industry.

In 2017, it was revealed that there wasn’t even one writer working at Marvel Comics who didn’t post their angry rhetoric against Trump supporters and Christians.

Jim Steranko, however, has always marched to his own drum. For Marvel Comics, he was known for groundbreaking work on Nick Fury, Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D., his style something fresh that had a profound influence on the industry and art direction as it was different than the standard fare.

He left Marvel in the 1970s because of artistic differences. Steranko wanted creative control and couldn’t handle being in a corporate environment. He found editorial direction limiting, which has only gotten worse in the current era of corporate comics because of their insane politics.

In recent years, Jim Steranko has consistently broadcasted his disdain of extreme leftism, being in a position with his independence where he doesn’t have to signal for the current crop of extremists controlling comics.

Yesterday, he posted demanding evidence for these current claims that Donald Trump is somehow an equivalent to Hitler.

He said, “So, you ID Trump as another Hitler—and want us to believe you! OK, simply produce the locations, dates, and the names of the 6 MILLION JEWS TRUMP KILLED! And, if you cannot produce that evidence, YOU ARE A TRAITOROUS, MARXIST, RACIST, ANTISEMITIC LIAR—just like Hitler!!!”

This followed up another political post bashing the Democrats with, “Salute, Henchmen! History repeats itself: Obama treated Biden with CONTEMPT, often ignoring him at public events! Biden OPENLY SCORNS Kamala—especially after she turned on him as nominee! And everybody who's anybody has RAMPANT DISDAIN for the ULTIMATE DOOFUS—Walz!!! VOTE SMART!!”

He had another post a few days prior on the election, “If Trump was a THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, he would have killed it during his previous four years—instead of lowering gas and grocery prices, building the wall to defy criminal aliens, taking citizens' guns, making America energy independent, and KEEPING US OUT OF NUCLEAR WW3!!!

”

His fans responded positively to the posts, with most affirming they agree with Steranko. This shows that the average comic book fan does not subscribe to the extreme leftism the mainstream purports.

Marvel and DC Comics had better take notice that their extreme politics have turned off a lot of people from their companies and caused generations of readers to veer away from the entire industry. Perhaps they should take a lesson from Jim Steranko as to what true artists believe.

