Nov 3, 2024

As he said in his tweet, where is the proof of Trump being Hitler? The politicians tend to use mudslinging and ad hominem attacks with no evidence to back up claims. When they do have evidence (such as Biden calling Trump supporters trash), they lie about it or ignore it and gaslight the opposition. Jim Steranko is allowed to have his opinion as we all are. I'm glad he is using common sense to call out whats been going on.

But, dont we miss the days where comic books, novels, video games, etc were ways to enjoy a different world? One to escape, for a short time, this world that we live in? Can we make art for the sake of art and the beauty of our wonder Creator?

