Legal analyst and corporate lawyer Andrew Esquire explained how to report threats and celebrations related to the Charlie Kirk assassination.

After noting that streamer Asmongold recommended that individuals report people, who are celebrating the assassination as well as calling for others, to HR, he shares that this is incomplete and not enough.

As for why it’s not enough and incomplete he explains, “There’s limitations on that. Number one, there’s no legal penalty. If you go to HR, they don’t have to legally take action. In fact, there’s a huge incentive with HR to bury it or minimize it because they don’t want to have to go after people. They don’t want to have to investigate people. They want to be able to sit in their office and do nothing.”

“And the other problem is … some HR departments are fully captured ideologically. They might be captured by people who agree with the sentiment of celebration. And in those cases, what they are doing is they are not passing the information to the higher-ups and the CEOs. … The other thing is there is no anonymity. You can be retaliated against. And even if you’re not fired … they’re going to ostracize you. They’re going to shun you. They’re going to make fun of you. Make jokes about you.” he added.

He then explained that you should file a complaint with OSHA if you have “a credible evidence-based situation and it is not to be applied just to blame people without cause." He specifically noted it needs to be “a credible threat to safety based on evidence.”

As for why you should go through OSHA as opposed to HR, he explained, “It’s anonymous. So you will not be retaliated against. Human resources cannot bury it because this is a government thing. It’s going to come through the government regulatory body. They are going to know they got an OSHA complaint. They cannot hide that. … The CEO, the C-suite people, the management people, they will notice when OSHA complaints start coming in because there are legal penalties for non-compliance.”

Next, he added, “Also, there’s no cost of a lawsuit. … You can go online and submit it for free. You can call, you can go in person, you can fax it if you even have a fax. There’s many places to do it for almost nothing.”

“And the law is very clear regarding safety risks. They need to be investigated. They need to be looked at. This is something they are going to need to take action on. Even if they ultimately don’t fire person at least they were investigated, and at least they know it’s an issue. And now they’re going to pay attention to their online behavior and the online behavior of their employees,” he shared.

He also indicated that filing an OSHA complaint and getting an investigation launched can be paired with a boycott as well as leaving the company and joining a competitor who is willing to take action against heinous behavior that puts employees’ safety at risk.

