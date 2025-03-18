Fandom Pulse

DeGave
Mar 18, 2025

It is a sign of the times that promoting an interview with an actor playing Jesus appearing on a successful interview show is considered courageous. Can you imagine it being considered courageous to tell people Heston was playing Ben Hur and would be appearing on "The Tonight Show" in 1959? How far we have fallen.

