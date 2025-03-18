Dozens of leftists expressed their outrage after Gwen Stefani praised The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie for his recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Earlier this month Gwen Stefani praised Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in The Chosen, saying, “u r a powerful inspirational human what an enlightening intelligent beautiful interview thank you for being u gx.”

In the interview, which was conducted by Tucker Carlson, Roumie discussed a number of topics including how he ended up being chosen to play Jesus, the responsibility that comes with that role, his spiritual practices during Lent, his relationship with Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt, the power of fasting, a discussion on the Gospels, and much more.

Regardless of the topics of discussion, numerous individuals took issue with the fact that the interview was conducted by Tucker Carlson and Stefani was promoting an interview he conducted.

One wrote, “You honestly need a reality check God this is heartbreaking.”

Another posted, “Ohh Gwen becoming a right wing grifter.”

“Hard oooooof. normalize not promoting Tucker Carlson,” wrote another.

Another posted, “Gwen as a long time fan you're making it harder and harder to keep supporting you please don't platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist good lord”

“What happened to ‘f**k you, im a girl’????,” questioned another.

Another posted, “So glad you love the guy who plays Jesus, but you do realize you are also promoting Tucker Carlson? Tragic Kingdom was my first CD at age 11, Hollaback Girl was my college anthem. You hosted a fundraiser for Barack Obama…Gwen what has happened?”

“Are you seriously promoting this,” wrote one individual. “The entire Hollywood have lost their minds.”

Another attempted to shame her, “As a day one solo career fan, who has paid top dollar to see your special post-Super Bowl show, Las Vegas residency & all of your solo tours, I am BEYOND disappointed in you; I’m simply done. You don’t owe me anything… but I also don’t owe you my dollars or respect.”

Still another posted, “Biggest disappointment-Gwen promoting Tucker Carlson ?”

While many individuals trashed and attempted to shame her for sharing the interview, others supported her.

One wrote, “Stick to your faith and whatever it is you draw strength from, whether it's God, family, music, or all three. The weak and fragile ones will always try to tear you down.”

“Gwen, thank you for posting this and allowing the world to see how unhinged people have gotten over politics. Just take a look at the responses from your "fans" in here. I love you because you're an OG OC badass. Hate to see ur fans lash out because you lauded an interview,” another wrote.

Unfortunately, the hateful comments are not surprising. However, Christ promises us that, “Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when they insult you and persecute you and utter every kind of evil against you [falsely] because of me. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward will be great in heaven. Thus they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”

Furthermore, Edward Norton’s King Baldwin IV from Kingdom of Heaven reminds us, “When you stand before God you cannot say that I was told by others to do thus or that virtue was not convenient at the time. This will not suffice.”

Stefani’s small act of courage is an example to follow. More should have the courage to speak out and defend what is right and just no matter what the raging mob says or does.

What do you make of these leftists raging against Stefani?

