Numerous leftists took to social media to gloat and run a victory lap after Daniel Warren Johnson depicted Batman killing a white supremacist as well as multiple police officers.

In the recently released Absolute Batman Annual, writer and artist Daniel Warren Johnson depicts Batman killing white supremacists including a pair of police officers who were violently removing a bunch of immigrants from the town.

One leftist wrote, “I love to see racists get their (expletive) kicked in but it rings a little hollow when the company that published this fired a woman for speaking out against a racist.”

Another posted, “I can’t believe this is controversial, but if you got even slightly offended by Absolute Batman smashing white supremacists down to pulp, you’re unable to live in society and you better leave. You know what I mean. Hell awaits and your soul is gonna burn forever. (Expletive) you.”

Another wrote, “Absolute Batman, you have my heart”

On BlueSky , Chris Vasquez wrote, “Absolute Batman (expletive) rocks.”

Dare Obasanjo shared a meme approving of the killings.

Wajahat Ali wrote, “Batman does this to a white supremacist in ABSOLUTE BATMAN ANNUAL #1. He goes on to beat the crap out of an entire town of Nazis. It’s great.”

Another wrote, “Absolute Batman is probably the only time where Batman just totally killing people works for me.”

JP Acosta wrote, “ABSOLUTE BATMAN HITTING NAZIS WITH A ONE WINGED ANGEL THIS IS THE GAME I LOVE”

While these leftists gloated about Batman killing the white supremacists and their police officer allies, the book ends with Batman being shown up by what appears to be a Catholic priest named Father Peters, who aids the white supremacists after Batman’s vicious attack against them.

In fact at one point in the story, the priest stops Batman from further brutalizing one of the white supremacists. When Batman questions why, Father Peters tells him, “This won’t fix it. It won’t.”

Nevertheless, this does not stop Batman’s bloodlust as he boards a giant dump truck and uses it to bulldoze into the white supremacists’ base. He then pulls out a flamethrower and torches them to death after describing them as “roaches.”

Father Peters arrives following the carnage and begins offering aid to those still alive and Batman again questions, “Why?” Father Peters replies, “You have your way. And I have mine.”

This simple statement appears to have a drastic impact on Batman’s soul as he begins recollecting about his father and how he made a difference in helping people and realizes that Father Peters marched alongside his father.

While undergoing this reflection, Batman looks at his bloodstained hands and then curls up in a ball and begins to cry at the bottom of the giant dump truck.

Now, obviously this ending is left open to interpretation, but from my point of view, it seems apparent that the true hero of the story is Father Peters. He’s the one who offers aid to the immigrant community, sharing with them food and prayer at the beginning of the book. Additionally, he stops the white supremacists from killing Bruce Wayne while they were in the process of beating him to death.

Then as shown above he stops Batman from further brutalizing the white supremacists and offers them aid after Batman’s attack.

Father Peters passes the great test of love as defined by Bishop Barron, “Enemy love is the great test of love. If love is to will the good of the other, as other. If I’m loving a friend, or I’m loving someone who is an ally of mine, I love them they’re going to love me back. I’ll be kind to them and they’ll be kind to me back. I don’t really know for sure if I’m loving them. Am I willing their good or am I willing my good through them?”

“But when it comes to an enemy, someone that doesn’t will me any good. On the contrary, they will ill to me. Well, if I will their good despite that, then I really know, I’m willing the good of the other,” he continued. “So that’s why it’s central to the teaching of Jesus. It’s the test of love.”

While leftists gloat about Batman killing the people they see as their enemies, Father Peters is the true example to emulate. He is the peacemaker. And as Christ instructed us, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

