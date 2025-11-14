Leftist Twitch streamer and influencer Hasan Piker claims that “James Gunn is a lot more woke than he lets on.”

In an interview with Variety, Piker said, “James Gunn is a lot more woke than he lets on. And he lets on how woke he is all the time.”

As an example he pointed to Gunn’s most recent Superman film, “Come on, man, you made the [Boravian leader] look like David Ben-Gurion. He just straight-up looks one-to-one like the first prime minister of Israel. We don’t even care what you say about this. We know exactly what we’re looking at.”

Next, Piker pointed to how LuthorCorp is a stand in for defense contractors, “Lex Luthor is cutting a direct contract with Boravia to extract natural resources and then also have a testing ground for their weapons. I mean, that’s literally what we do. Gaza is a weapons laboratory. That’s how imperialism works.”

Piker is not the only one to not how woke James Gunn is. Jamison Ashley at Bleeding Fool noted the recently completed Season 2 of Peacemaker was a "bust, and Gunn’s creative direction is leading DC down a dirty, woke rabbit hole.”

Ashley even compared Gunn to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, “I think James Gunn is starting to look like a discount Kathleen Kennedy, slapping progressive agendas onto DC properties with reckless abandon.”

Gunn previously addressed these criticisms telling Entertainment Weekly, “I’ve heard people say it was woke, and then I’ve heard a lot of people say it’s not. I am curious as to what in the movie is considered woke.”

Instead, Gunn ran with a narrative that movie is about kindness, “It’s a story about an immigrant, but mostly it’s a story to me about kindness, which it is. That’s the center of the movie for me.”

“That’s the thing we can all act upon, is kindness. And so what does that lead to? Well, does that lead to the way you vote? Sure. Does that lead to everything? Yeah. Does it lead to how many people are dying from road rage? Yes. All those things are affected if people just start to value kindness. I mean, people did value kindness in the past. That was an American value, was kindness, and it doesn’t necessarily seem to be that way to me anymore. So that was always the center of the movie for me, and it wasn’t about anything other than that,” he added.

