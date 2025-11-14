Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Nov 14

Wow, Variety is actually interviewing that evil dog abuser. And self admitted communist. Variety needs to go bankrupt.

Reply
Share
William Rivera's avatar
William Rivera
Nov 15

Everybody knows that James Gunn is woke, that's not a secret. His leftism has been on display for a long time, from the way he talks to the movies he makes going all the way back to Guardians of the Galaxy and likely before that.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture