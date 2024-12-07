A number of leaked internal Slack messages show just how captured Obsidian Entertainment and the Avowed development team are by the woke mind virus.

It was originally suspected the game and its development team was captured by the woke mind virus when it was discovered that the game was including pronouns, a clear indicator that the game is pushing gender ideology, which has been described by Pope Francis as the “worst danger of our time.”

A screenshot of pronouns in the game was discovered after YouTuber Force Gaming shared a preview of the game and pulled up one of the game’s various menus.

This caught the attention of Mark Kern aka Grummz as well as Elon Musk.

Grummz reacted to their inclusion writing, “I’m drawing a line. I’m rejecting any game that has pronouns in it (and you grammar nazis know what I mean, stop being stupid).”

He added, “I don't care if the game is good. A message must be sent. Pronouns promote the woke mind virus and gamers must send a clear message.”

As for Musk, he wrote, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

Following this, the game’s Art Director Matt Hansen wrote on BlueSky, “Sickos.jpg. I wanted to badly to make him mad with my game, and I cannot believe it actually happened.”

He then threatened, “just wait until you see the default, you said little s**t.”

He then made it clear he wants to push this ideology into every single video game ever made.

It was also uncovered that he advocated for discrimination against white people in at least a couple of posts over the last half decade.

Back in 2020, he wrote, “Reminder to Black artists out there who are looking for portfolio reviews or job advice: my DMs are open, and you will always have my priority. We got too many crusty white dudes in this field, please let me help you replace me one day - I want to go back to living in the woods.”

More recently in March 2024, he responded to Elon Musk who said, “It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist & sexist against ‘white guys.’”

Hansen retorted, “Oh, Elon, you sweet summer child, this will only embolden me, you sad sack of s**t.”

Hansen also said the over 77 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump have “putrid lives.”

He wrote, “They need to feel the sting of shame for the rest of their putrid lives, tbh. And that *is* me being nice.”

Now, YouTuber Smash JT has shared numerous leaked internal Slack conversations from Hansen and other Obsidian Entertainment employees. Of note, many of the employees have listed pronouns next to their names.

First, he shared a message from Sound Designer J. Schwa Alvarez who reposted the Elon Musk post and wrote, “We’ve done it.”

He then added, “Lemme know if this is too political and I’ll delete it, just thought it was funny getting a shout out by the man himself.”

Senior Gameplay Designer Justin Bool replied, “This is a badge of honor, we did well.”

Senior UI Programmer Jeremy Tudisco shared the “Oh no! Anyway” meme while Daniel Chamberlin, a Senior Game Producer, wrote I’ve never been more proud.”

Jay Turner, a Senior Narrative Designer, mocked, “Hey everyone, pack it up, we lost Grummz.”

Manolo Rosenberg, a Senior II Quality Assurance Analyst, wrote, “lol this was literally my suggestion bug to add pronouns to the menu. I do this.”

“I kept forgetting what pronouns we picked for our qa saves and wanted to make sure our dialogue was picking the right pronouns,” he added.

Next, Olivia Burkhart, a Senior Producer, then shared a meme from Zoolander that states, “Triggering conservative snowflakes is so hot right now.”

Hansen responded, “This rules. I am fully giddy over it. GG, everybody.”

Bre Seale, who is an Associate Area Designer, stated, “stupid will be stupid, but I’ll never get over how insane of a hill pronouns are to die on. like if you have to pretend its not a f***ing backbone of language/grammar and then argue what, you shouldn’t be able to choose what people f***ing call you in a role playing game?”

Hansen replied, “He is not a bright man.”

Tudisco then added, “Can luminaries have negative luminance values?”

Peter Wano, a Senior World Builder, responded, “Isn’t that a dimwit?”

John Winocour, a VFX and technical artist who works for Digimancy Entertainment, added, “Not too late to add a rat creature to the game and name it ‘Elongated Muskrat’ that indistinctly mumbles something about pronouns and drops shoddy blood-soaked emeralds when you stab it!”

YouTuber Smash JT commented on these leaks in his video coverage revealing that these leaks were provided by a new individual.

He said, “This is now the third different person associated with Obsidian Entertainment reaching out to me. Like a one-off would be like, ‘Oh wow! Okay, we got a whistleblower here.’ This is becoming like almost a daily trend where someone who works at Obsidian who has had enough of the BS they’ve been showing down everyone’s throat and they want change to happen.”

He later observed, “What they are doing is creating an environment of hostility and toxicity where if you are not a part of it then you are the outcast and ergo you are next on the chopping block because you don’t fit in with like-minded people.”

What do you make of these internal messages showing just how captured Obsidian Entertainment and many of its employees are by the woke mind virus?

