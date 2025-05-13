Warhammer 40K, or rather 30K, just had a massive leak confirming Horus Heresy 3.0 is on the way with a new Saturnine starter box from Games Workshop.

Last year, rumblings began happening within the Warhammer 40,000 community that they would be rebooting the 30,000 edition, or The Horus Heresy, with a new version 3.0. Releases of 30K have been notoriously slow and thought of as a dead product for some time, and many questioned as to whether Games Workshop would actually be releasing a new edition of the setting.

Now, it’s been confirmed via an online leak that Horus Heresy is indeed getting a new edition with a Saturnine: Age Of Darkness starter set. The leaks apparently came from a courier who had multiple copies of the new box set visible in the image, and also had it posted online for $500, suggesting the leaks came from the United States of America.

The Horus Heresy is a beloved setting in the Warhammer universe because of excellent novels that built out the lore better than anything else in the black library. As it’s been a lot newer than the main setting, the Horus Heresy game never really was as popular as the main line despite the excellent novels.

However, it does appear now players will be getting a new 3.0 edition with this starter set. On the back, it summarizes the Horus Heresy as “The galaxy burns! Warmaster Horus has betrayed the Emperor of Mankind and plunged the Imperium into civil war.”

The images of the figures confirm more leaks, including a big Saturnine Dreadnaught, Saturnine Praetor with a thunder hammer, Saturnine Terminator, MkII Tactical Marine, and MkII Veteran Legionary.

These units are based on the old Rogue Trader Terminator Armor which has now been dubbed Saturnine. The concept of Saturnine units with giant shoulder pads was originally fan-made, perhaps indicating a shift by Games Workshop in recognizing fan-created efforts, which they had not done before. Real Saturnine was never officially described until now, as it used to be something around fan circles to describe these big shoulder pad units not confirmed until now.

In addition to the leak, Warhammer Open posted about a new event, saying “Important Update about the Warhammer Open: Dallas.”

It says, “With some changes to the preview schedule, we're shifting the Thursday night activity from a preview night to an epic Game Night - and hopefully starting a new tradition for years to come!”

This was posted right before the leak got posted, so the timing of this seems like Games Workshop knew about the leak before changing their Preview Night, canceling the show, and changing their event. While it’s not confirmed they directly reacted to the leak about to drop, it is an odd coincidence at the very least.

Some online questioned whether the leak was real or if it was Games Workshop doing it intentionally as a marketing move, though the account Wokehammer Ls posted saying, “Aight I'm going to squash this weird rumour. I have spoken to GW employees, I'm friends with a few ranging from local store staff to workers at WHW. GW doesn't create fake leaks, it doesn't pay Valrak or other ‘rumour’ channels. It is universally hated when a leak happens.”

Fans reacted with mixed thoughts on the matter. Some are excited about a new Horus Heresy edition, while others are worried Games Workshop might change the game dramatically like they’ve done 40K recent editions. The ruleset has not been leaked yet, and players await what Games Workshop might do next.

What do you think of a new Horus Heresy 3.0 edition for Warhammer 30,000? Leave a comment and let us know.

Military Sci-Fi fans will love this space-crusading trilogy that packs an action punch. Read Justified: Saga of the Nano Templar on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Reddit User Claims He Engaged In Coordinated Campaign With Reddit Employees To Destroy The Anti-Woke Warhammer 40K Subreddit, HorusGalaxy