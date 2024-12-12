Don McGowan, a lawyer who worked for Bungie and The Pokemon Company and claimed that it was his job to get rid of anti-woke gamers is now working for former Kotaku Editor Alyssa Mercante as part of her lawsuit against YouTuber Smash JT.

If you recall, back in March, McGowan posted using the X handle legalminimum, which he made clear was him in a post from September 2022.

He wrote at the time, “My real name is trivially easy to locate but just so it’s clear: I am Don McGowan. I spent 12 years as the Chief Legal Officer of Pokémon and am now the General Counsel of Bungie.”

He admitted his job was to remove anti-woke gamers in response to a thread by Mercante claiming that she and Sweet Baby Inc. were being harassed.

Mercante wrote in her thread, “If you aren’t sure this is a harassment campaign, just take a look at the content. Look at how many sock puppet accounts flock to comment on posts. Look at the language in those comments. Look at the images they’re sharing, the way they’re manipulating pictures of women.”

McGowan reacted to this by not only admitting he wants to remove anti-woke gamers, but accused them of being racist and sexist.

He posted, “Thread. 20 years in games, 17 in the C-suite, so I am well situated to say: these people blaming one consultancy for everything they don’t like are again demonstrating they know nothing about the subject they purport to be discussing. They are sexist and racist.”

Next, he claimed that developers don’t want to make games for gamers and his entire career was to remove gamers from the industry.

McGowan posted, “And it never occurs to them that the reason nobody made games ‘for them’ was because nobody wanted to make those kinds of games. Nobody wants your money because no one wants you in their environment. Take it from someone most of whose job was figuring out ways to get rid of you.”

“Trust and Safety departments exist to get a**holes out of the gaming environment,” he continued. “You end up creating them to get rid of a**holes, because adult humans don’t want to spend their leisure time with assholes. You’re a GamerGater? F*** off, you g**damn child.”

“Nobody wants your money. Go spend it on anime porn,” he directed.

Next, McGowan targeted former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern by using a post from Rami Ismail, a Muslim activist and co-founder of Vlambeer.

Ismail wrote, “So the Gamergate ex-dev grifter is back claiming s**t about forced diversity leading to funding and let me tell you, not even once in my life have I worked on or with any title that had an easier timing getting funding because it was different, diverse, inclusive, or equitable.”

McGowan responded, “As always, Rami Ismail has nailed it.”

Next, he posted, “By the way, if you’re f***ing crying about the fact that I’m telling you to eat s**t, think about why you’re such a person that the producer of Detective Pikachu thinks you are human garbage, and maybe work on being less s***ty.”

He continued, “You complain about bubbles, but you’re living in the biggest one. You dorks sit around self-reinforcing that you’re somehow not human garbage. Get your moms to give you more allowance and buy a clue.”

“I have to say I’m almost impressed with the one person who quote-tweeted the original tweet and also screenshotted it in case I blocked him, so he could have forever proof that he is a dork and no one intelligent agrees with him,” he wrote.

“I mean, I still blocked him, because dork,” he added.

Next, McGowan shared an interview he did with Aftermath where he explained what he did at both Bungie and The Pokémon Company as a way of giving his opinion more authority.

After that he wrapped up his thread writing, “What’s the old rule about not showing tolerance to people who are themselves intolerant? That one. That’s what you see in this thread and my responses. No, I’m not interested in “debate”. No, I don’t care if you think I’m a ‘bully’. Get back in your f***ing lockers.”

“This thread is giving my block finger a good workout,” he added. ”

Finally, he concluded, “‘He doesn’t want to hear the truth’ uh, sure, dork. What you believe isn’t true. ‘What, people aren’t allowed to disagree?’ have at it, champ. I just don’t care about your opinion. Etc.”

McGowan is listed as one of three lawyers representing Alyssa Mercante in her lawsuit against Smash JT.

What do you make of McGowan working for Alyssa Mercante?

