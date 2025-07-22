Day two of John Trent Paternity Leave! I’m glad we’re not really dealing with a months-long paternity leave, let me just say that. I hope we held down the fort well enough, getting saved by a couple of great contributors today helping out that really made a difference.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.